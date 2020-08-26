e-Gulden Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $154.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00509548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,962,322 coins and its circulating supply is 17,139,999 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

