Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Up 15.7%

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) shares shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.55. 99,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 103,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 237.14% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.95% of Eastside Distilling worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

