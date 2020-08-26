ECC Trading 3% Lower This Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. ECC has a market cap of $2.85 million and $639.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ECC has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,443.03 or 1.00240339 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000850 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00160029 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001147 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003452 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

