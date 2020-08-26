EchoLink Market Cap Reaches $746,022.05 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $746,022.05 and approximately $60,698.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $636.66 or 0.05585118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

