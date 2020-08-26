Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $6.62. Eden Research shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 364,995 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million and a P/E ratio of -14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Eden Research (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

