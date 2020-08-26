Edgeless Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $987,213.99 and approximately $2,184.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.49 or 0.05603744 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

