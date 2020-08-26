Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,316 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.33% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $143,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

