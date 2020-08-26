Elastos Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00021364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bit-Z. Elastos has a market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.01672328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00193746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00153448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

