Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

