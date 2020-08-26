Ellaism (ELLA) Price Up 32.1% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $66,693.32 and $57.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.09 or 0.03370960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00056522 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

