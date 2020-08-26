Elrond Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $236.75 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.01670676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00195592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00155034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,220,533,427 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.