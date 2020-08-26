Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Emcor Group worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

