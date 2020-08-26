Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.71

Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and traded as high as $10.80. Empire Bancorp shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3,292 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

About Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK)

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

