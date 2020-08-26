Energi Achieves Market Cap of $52.00 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00014350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00132932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.01678338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00195221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00154002 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 31,529,960 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

