Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 4,724,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,417,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $161.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 286,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $25,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Energous by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energous by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

