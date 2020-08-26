Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Energy One’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Energy One has a 1 year low of A$1.40 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of A$4.64 ($3.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.93.

Energy One Company Profile

Energy One Limited supplies software products and services to wholesale energy, environmental, and carbon trading markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides wholesale energy trading suite products, including EnergyOne Trading, an energy trading and risk management system for energy, carbon, and environmental certificate trading needs; EnergyOffer, a physical energy bidding platform that enable energy producers to bid their energy into spot or pool markets; and EnergyFlow, a business process automation and management platform that supports day-to-day functions of electricity, environmental products, and carbon and gas trading operations, as well as reporting and settlement activities.

