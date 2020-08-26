Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.65 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Enigma has a total market cap of $44.65 million and $2.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00005195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

