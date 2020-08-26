Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.68

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.14. Enova International shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 275,100 shares.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $488.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 86.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enova International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 120.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 59,150 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $277,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

