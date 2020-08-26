Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Enphase Energy worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $77.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $438,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $97,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,680 shares of company stock worth $120,907,532 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

