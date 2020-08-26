EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0046 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $15,115.67 and approximately $2.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.73 or 0.05602834 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049043 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

