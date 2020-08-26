eosDAC Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $29,778.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

