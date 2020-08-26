Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.53

Shares of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and traded as low as $67.22. Epwin Group shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 32,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.25.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.