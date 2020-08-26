EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading Up 0.7%

EQ Inc (CVE:EQ) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 6,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 million and a PE ratio of -36.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ (CVE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.20 million for the quarter.

About EQ (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.