Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0009

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Equal has a market cap of $303,351.24 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Equal token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00127264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.01676051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00193155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Equal

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

