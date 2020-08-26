Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 10,421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 49,921 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

