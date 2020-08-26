Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $560.54

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $560.54 and traded as high as $635.00. Ergomed shares last traded at $625.00, with a volume of 19,430 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.57 million and a PE ratio of 54.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.