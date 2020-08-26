Eryllium (ERY) Price Hits $0.0001

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Eryllium has a market cap of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00753964 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028343 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.01463706 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Eryllium

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.