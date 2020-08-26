Espers Hits Market Capitalization of $884,940.51 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Espers has a total market cap of $884,940.51 and $348.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00070529 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00759444 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.01477479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,498.11 or 1.00265663 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00155806 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005664 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.