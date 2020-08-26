Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.83.

Shares of ESS opened at $216.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day moving average is $245.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

