Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $60,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.12. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

