Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,307 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 162.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,752. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.12. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.10.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.