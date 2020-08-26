ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Shares Down 0.3%

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. 182,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 155,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.