Etsy (ETSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/13/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $160.00.

8/7/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $86.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

8/6/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $112.00 to $162.00.

8/5/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ETSY stock opened at $125.28 on Wednesday. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,683 shares of company stock valued at $32,394,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

