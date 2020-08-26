Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 559,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.06% of Etsy worth $134,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Etsy by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,706,000 after purchasing an additional 723,229 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

ETSY traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $126.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

