Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Shares Up 20.8%

Shares of Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) shot up 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.76. 195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EUZOF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Eurazeo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eurazeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Eurazeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

