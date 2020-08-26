EURBASE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,063.00 (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00010032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EURBASE has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $64,063.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00083099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00277441 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040230 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001768 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006771 BTC.

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com.

EURBASE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

