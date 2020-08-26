Eva Cash (EVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $13,295.74

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $13,295.74 and $49.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eva Cash Token Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

