Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS ESCC remained flat at $$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.23. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Get Evans & Sutherland Computer alerts:

Evans & Sutherland Computer Company Profile

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.