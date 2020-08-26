Evedo (EVED) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $615,538.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $348,667.63 and $615,538.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.49 or 0.05603744 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,571,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.