EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Tops $133,129.51

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $133,129.51 and approximately $784,434.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00082758 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00277688 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040035 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001820 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006659 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.