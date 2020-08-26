Everex Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.20 or 0.05653914 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00049549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031451 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

