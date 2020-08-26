Everus (EVR) Price Reaches $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Everus has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Everus has a market cap of $22.56 million and $16.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $642.16 or 0.05609411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,238 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

