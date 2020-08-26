EXMR Market Cap Hits $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001726 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

