Expanse Price Reaches $0.0865 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $23,547.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

