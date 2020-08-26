Faceter (FACE) One Day Volume Tops $110.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Faceter has a total market cap of $560,602.11 and approximately $110.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. In the last week, Faceter has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.73 or 0.05602834 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00031529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.