Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.23

Shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $21.21. Fanhua shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 155,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fanhua in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanhua Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

