FantasyGold Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $48,130.39 and approximately $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01669470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00194800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00154372 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

