Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $61.17 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $61.17 million and $7.77 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.01668884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00195534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00151285 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,106,244,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

