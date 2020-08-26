Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 285.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of Fastly worth $54,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,211,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 964,570 shares of company stock valued at $76,422,510. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -164.33 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fastly from $32.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

