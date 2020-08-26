Feathercoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,223.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $6,223.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000772 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 289,124,600 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.